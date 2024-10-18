Skip to Content
Lynx force Game 5 of WNBA Finals on Carleton’s free throws to beat Liberty 82-80

Published 7:23 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bridget Carleton made two free throws with 2 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx forced a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, beating the New York Liberty 82-80. The teams will meet Sunday night in New York in the first Game 5 of the Finals since 2019, when Washington topped Connecticut. Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Courtney Williams added 15 for Minnesota, which forced Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu into poor shooting nights. Ionescu’s heave at the buzzer didn’t hit the rim. Friday night’s game was tight throughout, with 14 ties and 13 lead changes.

