Judges punishing Jan. 6 rioters say they fear more political violence as Election Day nears
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judges punishing rioters for storming the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago fear the nation faces more political violence on the cusp of the next presidential election. Some judges at Washington’s federal courthouse frequently express those concerns during sentencing hearings for the hundreds of Capitol riot cases. U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said during a recent hearing that he prays Americans accept the outcome of next month’s election. But the veteran judge worries that former President Donald Trump and his allies are spreading the same sort of baseless conspiracy theories that fueled a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.