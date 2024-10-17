Three Americans among latest to be detained in Venezuela over alleged anti-government plot
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela has detained five more foreigners, including three U.S. citizens, for their alleged connection to a plot to destabilize the South American country. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced the arrests Thursday, marking the latest round of arrests authorities have carried out for what they have characterized as anti-government activities following the July presidential election. Cabello did not show proof to back the alleged terrorist activities to which he linked the detainees. As in similar previous announcements, he claimed without showing any evidence that U.S. intelligence agencies planned the alleged activities. Cabello said that a Peruvian and a Bolivian citizen were taken into custody along with the Americans.