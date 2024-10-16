Witnesses saw an armed group harassing Helene aid workers in a small Tennessee town, sheriff says
LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff says witnesses reported seeing a group of armed people harassing hurricane relief workers in a remote Tennessee community last weekend. Carter County Sheriff Mike Farley said the harassment of Federal Emergency Management Agency workers happened Saturday in the remote community of Elk Mills. No arrests were made, but he says the small group of armed people who showed up were looking to cause trouble. Meanwhile Wednesday, a North Carolina appeared in court for allegedly threatening aid workers in that state. Although there is no indication that the incidents are related, they come with FEMA facing rampant disinformation about its response to Hurricane Helene.