Vance says ‘no’ when asked whether Trump lost 2020 election
Associated Press
In the months since he became Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance has repeatedly deflected questions about whether the Republican presidential nominee lost the 2020 election, saying he was focused on the future. During a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Vance was more declarative, saying “no” when asked about whether Trump lost the 2020 election. Vance said: “I think there are serious problems in 2020. So, did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use, OK?” The answer was the most specific Vance has been on the subject, and a departure from the series of evasions he has offered about the election Trump continues to say without evidence was decided fraudulently in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.