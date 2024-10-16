Trump would be the oldest person to become president. He’s not sharing health details
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — If he wins next month’s election, Donald Trump would be the oldest person in U.S. history elected president. Yet the 78-year-old Republican nominee is refusing to disclose new details about his physical or mental well-being, breaking decades of precedent. There have been limited snapshots of Trump’s health over the last year. But those communications didn’t address more fundamental questions about his health, including his blood pressure, exact weight or whether he has continued using previously prescribed medication for high cholesterol — or even what testing he underwent. That’s giving his political adversaries, including his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, an opportunity to raise questions about his age.