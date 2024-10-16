New Mexico governor rescinds emergency health order that suspended gun rights in playgrounds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is ending an emergency public health order that suspended the right to carry guns at public parks and playgrounds in the state’s largest metro area. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Wednesday the expiration of her emergency public health order after more than a year. Her original order ignited a furor of public protests, prompted Republican calls for the governor’s impeachment and widened divisions among top Democratic officials. It also spawned legal challenges that are still pending in the U.S. court system. Lujan Grisham says the suspension of gun rights and companion measures have improved public safety.

