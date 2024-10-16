More than a dozen relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for their release from prison
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a dozen relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for their release from prison.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a dozen relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez call for their release from prison.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.