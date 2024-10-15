Victims of Maine’s deadliest shooting start process of suing the Army

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Lawyers representing 100 survivors and family members of victims of the deadliest shooting in Maine history have begun the formal process of suing the Army for failing to stop the tragedy. The notices of claim by four law firms were announced Tuesday. They are a required step in suing the federal government. The claims cite numerous failures to act to stop the shooting on Oct. 25, 2023, which claimed 18 lives in Lewiston, Maine. Lawyers wrote that it’s “difficult to conceive of a case in which Army personnel could have more warning signs and opportunities to intervene.”

