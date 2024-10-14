Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man was killed and two deputies were wounded during a traffic stop in central Missouri. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 3:35 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70. A second deputy arrived a short time later. Deputies learned that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Texas, had several felony warrants. Deputies notified dispatchers that the man was resisting arrest, and moments later, they reported shots fired. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One deputy underwent surgery and is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition. The sheriff’s office didn’t release further details, including who shot whom.