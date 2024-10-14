Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson has surgery on fractured tibia, fibula with no timeline for return
AP Pro Football Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula he sustained against the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions announced Monday morning that Hutchinson had the surgery at Baylor White Medical Center in the Dallas area. He will return to Detroit this week and was expected to make a full recovery. There was no immediate timeline for his return to play. Hutchinson was carted off the field after a sack of Dallas QB Dak Prescott in the third quarter of the Lions’ 47-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. His leg appeared to snap above the ankle.