Profiles in clean energy: Once incarcerated, expert moves students into climate-solution careers
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a converted warehouse in the poorest zip code in Philadelphia, students are learning to work on older homes, improve the heating and cooling, and at the same time make them more climate-friendly. Jackie Robinson, a building trades instructor, spent time in prison but now works at the Energy Coordinating Agency, a nonprofit focused in part on energy equity, which refers to having sufficient electricity, heating and cooling, at a price that’s affordable. Many of the students come from communities where they don’t hear about the newest job opportunities. Some 3.3 million U.S. workers have jobs in the clean energy industry, and the workforce is growing fast.