Stanford and Notre Dame resume play after lighting delay with No. 11 Irish up 42-7 after 3 quarters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 11 Notre Dame and Stanford resumed play after a lightning delay of about an hour with the Fighting Irish leading 42-7 after three quarters Saturday.

Riley Leonard was 16 of 22 for 229 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Irish (4-1). He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Eli Raridon late in the third quarter.

Stanford is 2-3.

