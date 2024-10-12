Ethan O’Connor’s late 60-yard pick-6 rallies Washington State to 25-17 victory over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to rally Washington State to a 25-17 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Washington State (5-1) trailed 17-16 when O’Connor stepped in front of a Mikey Keene pass, racing to the end zone and giving the Cougars a five-point lead after the two-point conversion failed with 6:52 left to play. Dean Janikowski added a 23-yard field goal with 1:46 to go for the final margin.

John Mateer scored on a 1-yard run on the game’s opening drive, but his 2-point pass failed and Washington State led 6-0.

Keene answered with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Freeman to put Fresno State (3-3) on top 7-6.

Kris Hutson finished off a 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the first quarter and the Cougars took a 13-7 lead that stood through halftime after a scoreless second period.

Fresno State moved back in front by a point midway through the third quarter on Elijah Gilliam’s 6-yard touchdown run. Janikowski kicked a 34-yard field goal at the 5:16 mark and Washington State took a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dylan Lynch, who missed field goals from 36 and 52 yards earlier, kicked a 27-yarder with 11:04 left to play and the Bulldogs moved in front by a point.

Mateer completed 17 of 34 passes for 172 yards for the Cougars. He carried 18 times for 46 yards.

Keene finished with 220 yards on 24-for-35 passing with one costly pick for the Bulldogs. Gilliam rushed 20 times for 120 yards.

