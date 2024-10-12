Skip to Content
News

Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram

By
New
Published 6:00 am

AP Medical Writer

A new U.S. rule requires mammography centers to inform women about their breast density. The information isn’t entirely new for some women because many states already had similar requirements. Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram. The best advice for a woman with dense breasts is to discuss with her doctor the pros and cons of additional screening methods. Researchers are studying better ways to detect cancer in women with dense breasts. So far, there’s not enough evidence for a broad recommendation for additional screening.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content