Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
AP Medical Writer
A new U.S. rule requires mammography centers to inform women about their breast density. The information isn’t entirely new for some women because many states already had similar requirements. Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram. The best advice for a woman with dense breasts is to discuss with her doctor the pros and cons of additional screening methods. Researchers are studying better ways to detect cancer in women with dense breasts. So far, there’s not enough evidence for a broad recommendation for additional screening.