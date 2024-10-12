Cubans searching for a better future leave their pets behind
Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — Although there are no official figures or estimates of how many pets have been left behind by their owners who leave Cuba, the number of abandoned cats and dogs has spiked in the last two years as Cubans migrate in record numbers, animal activists say. “We’d receive a phone call from someone asking us to care for their pets, because they’re suddenly migrating and don’t know what to do with them,” said Elizabeth Meade, founder of an animal shelter in Havana. Although the shelter found a home for some 300 rescued pets in the past year, many of those were returned after their new owners also decided to migrate.