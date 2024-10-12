`Big Spender’ is the theme music for MLB final four as high-payroll Mets, Yankees, Dodgers reach LCS

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Big Spender” is the theme music for baseball’s final four.

The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the League Championship Series with the sport’s top three payrolls, joined by Cleveland at No. 23.

“You have to scratch and claw and match up and make moves, take shots and hope that it works,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “Whereas for the other three teams, for the majorities, they set their lineup and go play.”

The Mets-Dodgers National League Championship Series starting Sunday and the Yankees-Guardians American League matchup beginning Monday feature some of baseball’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Cleveland has the best closer in Emmanuel Clase and a top hitter in José Ramírez.

Playoff pairings bring to the forefront the question of whether spending equates to success.

“Obviously, spending more gives you a better chance — you’re bringing in more players,” Mets reliever Adam Ottavino said. “But obviously it hasn’t always played out that way.”

The Mets have the top payroll of $332 million, followed by the Yankees at $311 million and the Dodgers at $266 million, according to Major League Baseball’s latest projections (final figures aren’t calculated until winter, after all bonuses have been determined). The Guardians are at $109 million.

“I’m not thinking about payroll,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I’m thinking about our 26 guys and beating the Mets. That’s it.”

Texas was sixth in payroll last year at $241 million when it won the World Series against Arizona, which was 20th at $129 million.

The only top spenders to win titles since the current luxury tax started have been the 2020 Dodgers, 2018 Red Sox and 2009 Yankees. Boston has won twice with a top-three payroll, as the second-biggest spender in 2004 and 2007, and the third-highest in 2013.

Seven of the last 21 champions have had payrolls outside the top 10: the 2021 Braves (14th), 2017 Astros (18th), 2015 Royals (13th), 2011 Cardinals (11th), 2010 Giants (11th), 2005 White Sox (13th) and 2003 Marlins (20th).

“As far as the payroll goes, ultimately it comes down to playing good baseball,” said San Diego manager Mike Shildt, whose team ranked 15th and lost to Los Angeles in a five-game Division Series.

The Dodgers and Mets will be meeting in the postseason for the fourth time after the 1988 NLCS won by LA and the 2006 and ’15 NLDS won by New York. The 1988 matchup was marked by the ejection of Dodgers pitcher Jay Howell in Game 3 for having pine tar on his glove and the 2015 NLDS was marred by the Dodgers’ Chase Utley breaking a leg of shortstop Ruben Tejada while trying to break up a double play. MLB responded by banned rolling body blocks before the 2016 season.

After the Mets took two of three at Dodger Stadium this April, Los Angeles swept New York at Citi Field in late May, prompting a players-only meeting that sparked New York’s turnaround from a 22-33 start.

Jack Flaherty starts the opener for the Dodgers and Kodai Senga for the Mets, in just his third appearance of an injury-filled season. Sean Manaea pitches Game 2 for New York, which earned three days off by beating Philadelphia in a four-game Division Series.

Dodgers All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, playing with a sprained right ankle, was 4 for 14 with no RBIs in the NLDS.

Cleveland and the Yankees will be playing in the postseason for the seventh time. Cleveland won Division Series in 1997 and 2007, and it lost the 1998 ALCS, Division Series in 2017 and ’22 and the wild-card round in 2020. The Yankees were four outs from advancing in 1997 before Sandy Alomar’s tying homer off Mariano Rivera in Game 4. The Indians won the series in five games and knocked out New York, which had won the 1996 title and went on to win three more from 1998-2000.

Two years ago, Cleveland’s Josh Naylor angered Yankees fans with his rock-the-baby celebration of a home run off Gerrit Cole in Game 4.

New York won two of three at Cleveland in April and also at home in August. Having beaten Kansas City in a four-game ALDS, the Yankees could go with Carlos Rodón in the opener and Cole in Game 2. Cleveland, which defeated Detroit in Game 5 on Saturday, could go with Alex Cobb in Game 1.

“Obviously a tremendous bullpen,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Athletic. They defend really well. They’re pretty balanced in their attack.”

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers and AP freelance writer Jerry Beach contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB