Data shows migrants aren’t taking ‘Black jobs’ or ‘Hispanic jobs,’ despite what Trump says
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promises the biggest deportation event the U.S. has ever seen if he is elected. Trump’s plan is predicated, in part, on the notion that immigrants are stealing what he calls “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs.” But government data shows immigrant labor contributes to economic growth and provides promotional opportunities for native-born workers. And economists say a mass deportation event would cost U.S. taxpayers up to a trillion dollars and could cause the cost of living, including food and housing, to skyrocket.