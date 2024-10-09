Skip to Content
Trump’s small-dollar donor fundraising is beset by confusion and fatigue

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s contributions from small-dollar donors have plummeted since his last bid for the White House, presenting the former president with a financial challenge as he attempts to keep pace with Democrats’ fundraising machine. Fewer than a third of the Republican’s campaign contributions have come from donors who gave less than $200 — down from nearly half of all donations in his 2020 race. That’s according to an analysis by The Associated Press and OpenSecrets, an organization tracking political spending. The total collected from small donors has also declined. Trump raised $98 million from such contributors through June, a 40% drop compared to the $165 million they contributed during a corresponding period in his previous presidential race.

