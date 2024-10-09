Disney World and Universal closures halt Orlando tourism as Milton approaches
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tourism in Orlando is coming to a standstill ahead of Hurricane Milton’s expected hit as a major storm in Florida. At least three major theme parks and the airport were set to cease operations on Wednesday. Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando will shut down Wednesday afternoon while SeaWorld did not open at all. All three are expected to be closed Thursday as well. Orlando International Airport ceased operations Wednesday morning. The closures leave tourists and residents evacuating from the storm to hunker down in area hotels. The Orlando area is the most visited destination in the United States. It attracted 74 million tourists last year.