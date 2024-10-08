More than a dozen states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children
NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children.
NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.