Courts keep weighing in on abortion. Next month’s elections could mean even bigger changes
Associated Press
Two courts this week have allowed U.S. state abortion restrictions, and bigger changes could result from next month’s elections. The issue remains legally and politically fraught two years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and overruled the nationwide right to abortion. One new ruling allows Texas to continue denying emergency abortions if they violate state law. Another lets Georgia resume enforcement of its abortion ban. Voters in nine states will have a say on abortion policy at the polls next month. Races for office, including the presidency, could also shape policies going forward.