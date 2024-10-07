What to know about Hurricane Milton as it speeds toward Florida
Not even two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the Florida coastline, Milton has strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane on a path toward the state. Milton is expected to hit the densely populated Tampa metro area, which has about 3.3 million people. Traffic was thick on Interstate 75 heading north Monday as evacuees fled in advance of the Milton. Crews are also hurrying to clear debris left by Helene. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press briefing Monday afternoon that the hurricane is already far stronger than what was predicted two days ago.