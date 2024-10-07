Tunisia’s President Saied wins landslide reelection after cracking down on opponents
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has won reelection in a landslide victory after a campaign season that saw his opponents jailed alongside journalists, activists and attorneys. The North African country’s Independent High Authority for Elections said on Monday evening that Saied had won 90.7% of the vote — a reflection of how his supporters participated in Sunday’s race while the majority of his detractors chose to boycott. His closest challenger, businessman Ayachi Zammel, won 7.4% of the vote after sitting in prison for the majority of campaign season facing multiple prison sentences for election-related crimes. The election was Tunisia’s third since the 2011 Arab Spring, when protests for “bread, freedom and dignity” led to the ouster of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.