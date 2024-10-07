Trump says migrants who have committed murder have introduced ‘a lot of bad genes in our country’
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday suggested that migrants who are in the U.S. and have committed murder did so because “it’s in their genes.” There are, he added, “a lot of bad genes in our country right now.” It’s the latest example of Trump alleging that immigrants are changing the hereditary makeup of the U.S. Last year, he evoked language once used by Adolf Hitler to argue that immigrants entering the U.S. illegally are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Trump made the latest comments Monday in a radio interview with conservative host Hugh Hewitt.