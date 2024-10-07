Supreme Court to hear challenge to ghost-gun regulation
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to a Biden administration regulation on ghost guns, the difficult-to-trace weapons with an exponentially increased link to crime in recent years. Tuesday’s case is centered on gun kits that are sold online and can be assembled into a functioning weapon in less than 30 minutes. The Biden administration’s regulation requires background checks, age verification and serial numbers. The number of ghost guns has since flattened out or declined in several major cities. Manufacturers and gun-rights groups challenged the rule, arguing the administration overstepped its authority. The federal government says the law has a broad definition of firearms that can be regulated.