Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.