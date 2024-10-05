Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a pick-six and Diego Pavia outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Milroe as Vanderbilt stunned Alabama 40-35 for the Commodores’ first win over the nation’s top-ranked team. Vanderbilt came into Saturday having lost all 60 games against AP top-five teams. The Commodores hadn’t beaten Alabama on the field in 40 years. They snapped a 23-game skid giving coach Clark Lea his alma mater’s biggest win ever. Alabama had just moved to the top of the AP Top 25 after an emotional win over Georgia.