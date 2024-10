SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – One person died and another had minor injuries in a vehicle accident around 11:08 a.m. Saturday at 1690 O'Connor Way in San Luis Obispo, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Crews helped one patient out of their vehicle from the crash though it is unclear if said person was the individual who died, detailed Cal Fire SLO.

More information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.