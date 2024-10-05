Marquez Cooper runs for 109 yards, 2 TDs; San Diego State beats Hawaii 27-24 in MWC opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marquez Cooper ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns to lead San Diego State over Hawaii 27-24 on Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Cooper’s 2-yard scoring run ended an 87-yard drive and capped the scoring with 7:05 left.

Hawaii had fourth-and-2 from the Aztec 31, but Brayden Schager tossed a pass to Pofele Ashlock for a 2-yard loss with 1:12 remaining. The Rainbow Warriors forced a three-and-out on the next series, but were then pinned deep in their own territory with just 4 seconds left.

Danny O’Neil completed 24 of 34 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown for San Diego State (2-3, 1-0). Cooper carried 30 times and was the only rusher beside O’Neil, who carried four times for minus-10 yards. Nate Bennett had 74 yards receiving on four catches to lead the Aztecs.

Schager was 26-of-44 passing for 272 yards and threw three touchdown passes and an interception for Hawaii (2-3, 0-1). Ashlock had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Nick Cenacle also had a TD catch.

