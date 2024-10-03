North Korea’s Kim threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to use nuclear weapons and destroy South Korea permanently if provoked. South Korea’s leader had warned earlier this week that Kim’s regime would collapse if he attempted to use nuclear arms. The exchange of such rhetoric between the rival Koreas is not new, but animosities are heightened over the North’s recent disclosure of a nuclear facility and its continuation of missile tests. State media reported Friday that Kim said while visiting a special forces unit that his military “would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons,” if South Korea attempts to use armed forces encroaching upon the sovereignty of North Korea.