Ex-Houston officer rushed away in an ambulance during sentencing at double-murder trial

HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid is on hold after he suffered a medical emergency in a courtroom. A prosecutor was in the middle of addressing jurors on Thursday during closing arguments in the punishment phase of Gerald Goines’ trial when the ex-officer could be heard breathing heavily. Goines was later seen being loaded onto an ambulance outside the courthouse. His condition is not immediately known. Closing arguments were expected to resume on Monday. Goines is facing up to life in prison for deaths of the couple.

