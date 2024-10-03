California takes on No. 8 Miami in the first ACC home game for the Golden Bears

No. 8 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) at California (3-1, 0-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 10 1/2.

Series record: Tied 2-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After pulling off a last-second escape against Virginia Tech last week, Miami looks to remain undefeated in a rare trip to California. The Hurricanes will play their sixth game in California and first in the regular season since a 52-24 win at Cal in 1990. The Golden Bears are seeking their first ACC win in their first home game in their new conference. Cal also seeks its first win against a ranked team since beating No. 21 Oregon in 2020.

KEY MATCHUP

California’s defense vs Miami QB Cam Ward. The Bears have not allowed more than 14 points in a game this season but will be tested heavily by Ward, who has thrown for at least 300 yards and three TDs in all five games this season. Cal leads the nation with 10 INTs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: DT Rueben Bain — who hasn’t played since the first series of the Hurricanes’ opener at Florida — has been cleared to return this week. Bain was a freshman All-American last season and his return only bolsters a defensive line that struggled at times last week against Virginia Tech.

California: DB Nohl Williams is tied for the lead in the nation with four INTs and is tied for third with seven passes defensed. Williams also has returned a kick for a TD.

FACTS & FIGURES

Cal QB Fernando Mendoza — a one-time Yale commit — went to the same high school as Miami coach Mario Cristobal, that being traditional South Florida power Christopher Columbus. Three current Hurricanes players are Columbus alums as well. … Miami is two wins shy of matching last season’s win total and has already matched its win mark from 2022. … This trip is the first Miami has taken outside the state of Florida this season. … Cal has lost nine straight games against ranked teams and are 4-16 under coach Justin Wilcox. … The Bears are 1-25 against top 10 teams since the start of the 2004 season with the win coming in 2017 against Washington State. … Cal has allowed 14 points or fewer in four straight games for the first time since the first four games of the 1979 season.

