What to know as Israel says it has launched ground incursion into Lebanon
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon which it describes as limited and focused. The move has raised fears around the region that it could morph into a full-scale invasion. For now, there is little sign of ground combat in southern Lebanon between Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah militants. That’s as Israel orders more evacuation orders for southern Lebanon and the two sides exchange heavy fire.