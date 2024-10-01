Skip to Content
US job openings rise to 8 million as labor market remains sturdy

Published 7:20 am

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in August as the American labor market continued to show resilience. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that employers posted 8 million vacancies in August, up from 7.7 million in July. Economists had expected openings to be virtually unchanged.  Layoffs fell in August. But the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence in the labor market — slid in August.

