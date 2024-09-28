Josef Martínez scores 2 goals in 4 minutes and CF Montreal beats the Earthquakes 3-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Josef Martínez scored two goals in four minutes, Caden Clark had a goal and an assist, and CF Montreal beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Saturday night.

Montreal (9-12-10) extended its unbeaten run to four games (3-0-1) amid a playoff chase. Montreal improved to 37 points with three games remaining in the regular season.

San Jose (5-23-3) is without a victory in its last five outings (0-4-1).

Martínez opened the scoring in the 50th minute by heading in Bryce Duke’s corner kick. Then Clark played a nice ball back to the top of the box for Martínez’s 113th MLS goal.

Clark made it 3-0 in the 72nd with his third goal in three games. Duke sent it outside for a give-and-go before an apparent shot attempt turned into a perfect assist to Clark alone at the far post.

Martínez produced the 23rd multi-goal game of his career, passing four players for the third-most multi-goal games in MLS history.

The Earthquakes registered only two shots on target.

