Skip to Content
News

Footage of motorcade racing JFK to the hospital after he was shot sells for $137,500 at auction

By
Published 2:20 pm

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Newly emerged film footage of President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway after he was fatally wounded has sold at auction for $137,500. RR Auction in Boston sold the home film on Saturday. It begins with Dale Carpenter Sr. just missing the limousine carrying the president and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. It captures other vehicles in the motorcade as it travels down Lemmon Avenue toward downtown. The film then picks up after Kennedy has been shot, with Carpenter rolling as the motorcade roars down Interstate 35 toward Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content