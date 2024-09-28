CEO of hospital operator facing Senate scrutiny will step down following contempt resolution

BOSTON (AP) — The CEO of a hospital operator that filed for bankruptcy protection in May will step down after failing to testify before a U.S. Senate panel. Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has overseen a network of some 30 hospitals around the country. The Texas-based company’s troubled recent history has drawn scrutiny from elected officials in New England, where some of its hospitals are located. A spokesperson for de la Torre said Saturday that the CEO has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.