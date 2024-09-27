British climate activists sentenced for throwing tomato soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Two British climate activists have been sentenced for throwing tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” which nearly destroyed one of the great masterpieces at London’s National Gallery. Phoebe Plummer, who is 23, received a two-year sentence on Friday while 22-year-old Anna Holland was sent to prison for 20 months. In October 2022, the pair threw two tins of tomato soup over the painting before kneeling down in front of it and gluing their hands to the wall beneath it. They were found guilty of criminal damage by a jury in July.