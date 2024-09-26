Skip to Content
News

Tunisia’s coast guard finds bodies of 13 migrants washed up on its shores

By
Published 6:59 am

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The bodies of 13 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been found washed up on Tunisia’s Mediterranean coast this week as authorities struggle to stem unauthorized boat crossings from North Africa to Europe. Tunisia’s coast guard says the bodies were recovered on Wednesday near Mahdia, a coastal Tunisian town close to the Italian island of Lampedusa. Tunisia, along with neighboring Libya, have long been key launching pads for Europe, and thousands of migrants reach Lampedusa in ramshackle boats every year. A local court spokesperson said the 13 bodies were all of men from sub-Saharan Africa and an investigation was underway to determine where they came from.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content