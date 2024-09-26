No. 17 Clemson hosts new ACC member Stanford as both look to open 2-0 in league play

Stanford (2-1, 1-0 ACC) at No. 17 Clemson (2-1, 1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by 21 1/2.

Series record: Clemson leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams look to continue their perfect starts to the ACC season. It’s the second straight week the Cardinal have crossed the country for a league game after winning at Syracuse last week. Clemson has been one of the hottest offenses in the country, scoring 125 points in its past two victories over Appalachian State and N.C. State.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford’s defense vs. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik. The Cardinal used two interceptions off Syracuse passer Kyle McCord, including a 71-yard pick six by Mitch Leigber in a 26-24 win over the Orange last week. Klubnik has been a revelation the past two games, accounting for 11 touchdowns (eight passing, three rushing) in the Tigers past two blowouts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: LB David Bailey had two sacks, four tackles and forced a fumble in the win at Syracuse. Bailey was named ACC linebacker of the week for his performance.

Clemson: RB Phil Mafah had his second straight game with 100 or more yards and third in past four games. Mafah has had long runs for touchdowns in the Tigers’ past two victories.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford and Clemson played just once, the Tigers winning 27-21 in the 1986 Gator Bowl. … Clemson coach Dabo Swinney can reach 173 victories, tying the late Florida State great Bobby Bowden for most wins with an ACC school. … This is the second of four Eastern time zone games the Cardinal will play this season. They also face Notre Dame and N.C. State later this season. … Klubnik opened the scoring against N.C. State with a 55-yard TD run. It was the longest QB run since Trevor Lawrence went for a 67-yard score against Ohio State in 2019. … Stanford became one of just three ACC teams to win their first-ever conference game on the road. Duke and Maryland accomplished that in 1953. … Stanford is just the second team from California to play at Clemson’s Death Valley after Long Beach State’s 59-0 loss there in 1990. … Stanford receiver Ismael Cisse has 19 receptions, the most by a freshman in the country so far.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football