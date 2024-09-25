Utah Supreme Court to decide viability of a ballot question deemed ‘counterfactual’ by lower court
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court is poised to decide whether a proposed constitutional amendment that asks voters to cede power to lawmakers over ballot measures is written clearly and should be counted on the November ballot. Attorneys for the Legislature and a coalition of voting rights groups argued Wednesday before the state Supreme Court after a lower court ruled earlier this month that voters should not decide on the consequential ballot question this year. Republican legislative leaders are asking the five-justice panel to overturn that ruling and put Amendment D back before the public. But opponents of the measure warn that it is written in a way that could trick voters.