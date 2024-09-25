A zoo in Finland is returning giant pandas to China because they’re too expensive to keep
Associated Press
HELSINKI (AP) — A zoo in Finland has agreed to return two loaned giant pandas to China eight years early because they are too expensive for the facility to maintain. The private Ähtäri Zoo said the female Lumi and male Pyry will return to China later this year. The pandas were a gift from China in 2017, and they were supposed to be on loan until 2033. But since then the zoo has seen a decline in visitors due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The zoo built a special facility for the pandas and their upkeep costs the zoo some 1.5 million euros annually.