What polls show about Tim Walz and JD Vance before Tuesday’s VP debate

Published 9:01 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s vice presidential candidates both entered the spotlight this summer as relative political unknowns — but as they prepare to address their biggest audience yet in next week’s debate, Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance is less popular among voters than his Democratic rival, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The findings of the new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reinforce a challenge for the Republican presidential ticket as voting begins in more and more states. In addition to Vance’s relative unpopularity among voters overall, Democrats are more enthusiastic about Kamala Harris and Walz than Republicans are about Donald Trump and Vance.

