Ex-officer charged with couple’s death in Houston drug raid awaits jury’s verdict
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — A jury is deliberating the fate of a former Houston police officer accused of being responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid. The ensuing investigation revealed systemic corruption problems within the police department’s narcotics unit. Deliberations in the trial of Gerald Goines began Tuesday afternoon following closing arguments in a trial that began Sept. 9. Goines is facing two murder counts in the January 2019 deaths of Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas. Goines has pleaded not guilty. During closing arguments, prosecutors said the deaths and injuries from the raid “flowed directly” from Goines’ lies. Goines’ attorneys admitted the ex-officer lied to get the search warrant but that his actions weren’t responsible for the deaths.