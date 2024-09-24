Skip to Content
News

80 years after D-Day the family of a Black World War II combat medic receives his medal for heroism

By
Published 3:54 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Black combat medic who treated 200 troops during the harrowing invasion of Normandy during World War II is being honored with the Army’s second highest award. The family of Waverly Woodson Jr. gathered Tuesday in Washington to see Woodson’s 95-year-old widow receive the Distinguished Service Cross he was awarded posthumously for his heroism. Woodson died in 2005. His award was announced in June, just days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day. During the ceremony in Washington Woodson’s son Steve said his father would have been humbled at the honor. More than a million African-American troops served in World War II but in an era of intense racism and segregation in the military many were overlooked for recognition at the time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content