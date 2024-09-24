80 years after D-Day the family of a Black World War II combat medic receives his medal for heroism
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Black combat medic who treated 200 troops during the harrowing invasion of Normandy during World War II is being honored with the Army’s second highest award. The family of Waverly Woodson Jr. gathered Tuesday in Washington to see Woodson’s 95-year-old widow receive the Distinguished Service Cross he was awarded posthumously for his heroism. Woodson died in 2005. His award was announced in June, just days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day. During the ceremony in Washington Woodson’s son Steve said his father would have been humbled at the honor. More than a million African-American troops served in World War II but in an era of intense racism and segregation in the military many were overlooked for recognition at the time.