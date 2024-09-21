Newcomers Cedric Teuchert, Marcel Hartel lead St. Louis City to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cedric Teuchert had a goal and Marcel Hartel scored on a penalty kick in the first 13 minutes and St. Louis City held on for a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Teuchert staked St. Louis City (6-11-13) to the lead in the 4th minute, using assists from defender Jannes Horn — the first of his career — and Hartel to score his fourth goal in his sixth appearance, all starts.

Hartel’s PK netter came after he drew a foul on San Jose’s Antônio Josenildo Rodrigues de Oliveira. It was his second goal in his fifth career appearance, all starts.

Jeremy Ebobisse pulled San Jose (5-22-3) within a goal in the 40th minute with his fifth netter of the season. Defender Carlos Akapo earned his first assist this season and the fifth of his career.

Roman Bürki totaled four saves in goal for St. Louis City, which notched its first road win of the season albeit against the league’s worst team.

William Yarbrough did not have a save for the Earthquakes.

St. Louis City returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. The Earthquakes travel to play Montreal CF on Saturday.

