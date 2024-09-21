Florida State defense records seven sacks, Seminoles edge Cal for first win of 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Khi Douglas had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and Florida State defeated Cal 14-9 on Saturday in the Bears’ first Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Patrick Payton had three of Florida State’s seven sacks, the last when Marvin Jones Jr. and Edwin Joseph combined to sack Cal’s Fernando Mendoza on fourth down with 54 seconds left. The Bears had driven to the Florida State 23.

Lawrance Toafili had 17 carries for 80 yards and a 2-yard touchdown for Florida State (1-3, 1-2 ACC).

FSU’s DJ Uiagalelei was erratic, completing 16 of 27 passes for 177 yards but it was his touchdown pass to Douglas that gave the Seminoles the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Mendoza completed 22 of 36 for a season-best 303 yards for Cal (3-1, 0-1). The Miami native also had an interception.

Cal running back Jaydn Ott returned after missing a game due to injury, picking up 73 yards on 13 carries.

The takeaway

California: While the Bears picked up 422 offensive yards, they missed two field-goal attempts of under 40 yards. Pre-snap penalties often hurt Cal drives.

Florida State: The Seminoles were held to just 284 offensive yards, the fourth straight game they couldn’t surpass the 300-yard mark.

Up next

Cal has a bye and plays host to No. 8 Miami on Oct. 5.

Florida State plays at SMU on Saturday.

