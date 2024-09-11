Skip to Content
Tyreek Hill says he could have handled his traffic stop better but he still wants the officer fired

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is acknowledging that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a traffic stop Sunday that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team’s stadium. Hill also said he wants one of the officers involved in the incident dismissed from the police force. Hill said Wednesday that he wishes he did some things “a bit differently,” including leaving the window of his car down when officers instructed him to do so. He rolled up the window instead. The incident escalated quickly from there.

