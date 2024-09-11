Frankie Beverly, the Maze singer who inspired generations of fans with lasting anthems, dies at 77
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Frankie Beverly, who with his band Maze inspired generations of fans with his smooth, soulful voice and lasting anthems including “Before I Let Go,” has died. He was 77. His family said in a post on Instagram that Beverly died Tuesday. In the post asking for privacy the family said “he lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better.” The post did not say his cause of death or where he died. Beverly, whose songs include “Joy and Pain,” “Love is the Key,” and “Southern Girl,” finished his farewell “I Wanna Thank You Tour” in his hometown of Philadelphia in July.